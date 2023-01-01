Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Shows 44% longer battery life (39:25 vs 27:19 hours)

Shows 44% longer battery life (39:25 vs 27:19 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 26 grams less

Weighs 26 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 222K)

3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 222K) 87% higher pixel density (512 vs 274 PPI)

87% higher pixel density (512 vs 274 PPI) Delivers 83% higher peak brightness (1087 against 594 nits)

Delivers 83% higher peak brightness (1087 against 594 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A22 Price Google Pixel 7 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 274 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 390 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 88.7% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 140.9% 97% PWM 127 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6 ms 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A22 594 nits Pixel 7 Pro +83% 1087 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 84.3% Pixel 7 Pro +5% 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Stock Android OS size 18.1 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:47 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 05:52 hr 04:48 hr Standby 130 hr 76 hr General battery life Galaxy A22 +44% 39:25 hr Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 126° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A22 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Galaxy A22 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Galaxy A22 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB Pixel 7 Pro +10% 88.4 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2022 Release date June 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.