Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs A24 4G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (1022 against 499 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 236K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (43:08 vs 39:15 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A24 4G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Galaxy A24 4G

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
Response time 53 ms -
Contrast 862:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32 5G
499 nits
Galaxy A24 4G +105%
1022 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Galaxy A24 4G +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G
236040
Galaxy A24 4G +53%
360788
CPU 68866 103750
GPU 51875 84782
Memory 57238 76824
UX 56429 93483
Total score 236040 360788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.2 °C -
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1228 1235
Web score 4630 8027
Video editing 5417 5566
Photo editing 12281 15535
Data manipulation 6568 7389
Writing score 7482 12256
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 22 GB 26.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr 15:31 hr
Watching video 14:29 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 06:44 hr 06:06 hr
Standby 133 hr 155 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G
39:15 hr
Galaxy A24 4G +10%
43:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 April 2023
Release date February 2021 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.

