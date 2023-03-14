Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A52

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
60 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 334K)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (37:29 vs 32:10 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (978 against 788 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A52 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Galaxy A52

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.3%
PWM 253 Hz 183 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G +24%
978 nits
Galaxy A52
788 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
Galaxy A52 +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +46%
769
Galaxy A52
525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +71%
2692
Galaxy A52
1575
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G +53%
512804
Galaxy A52
334672
CPU 155921 106114
GPU 148262 85526
Memory 85150 55594
UX 126072 90668
Total score 512804 334672
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A54 5G +172%
2821
Galaxy A52
1039
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 40.1 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 16 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2821 1039
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A54 5G +45%
12748
Galaxy A52
8772
Web score 10099 7241
Video editing 7233 6264
Photo editing 25829 17402
Data manipulation 11048 7498
Writing score 16730 9025
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 28 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr 11:08 hr
Watching video 17:55 hr 12:14 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 120 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G +17%
37:29 hr
Galaxy A52
32:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A54 5G
88.7 dB
Galaxy A52
88.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 March 2021
Release date March 2023 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
30 (41.7%)
42 (58.3%)
Total votes: 72

