Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.