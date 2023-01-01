Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.