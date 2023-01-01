Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A54 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 23 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 300K)
- Delivers 91% higher peak brightness (978 against 511 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 17% longer battery life (37:29 vs 32:03 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
34
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99.6%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|253 Hz
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~358 GFLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
539
Galaxy A54 5G +43%
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1712
Galaxy A54 5G +57%
2692
|CPU
|86200
|155921
|GPU
|90800
|148262
|Memory
|47735
|85150
|UX
|75500
|126072
|Total score
|300271
|512804
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|16 FPS
|Graphics score
|740
|2821
|Web score
|5547
|10099
|Video editing
|5841
|7233
|Photo editing
|14060
|25829
|Data manipulation
|6693
|11048
|Writing score
|8941
|16730
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:22 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|10:32 hr
|12:44 hr
|Watching video
|14:49 hr
|17:55 hr
|Gaming
|04:45 hr
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Galaxy A54 5G +19%
106
Video quality
74
Galaxy A54 5G +55%
115
Generic camera score
84
Galaxy A54 5G +27%
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|March 2023
|Release date
|February 2020
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.
