Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
- 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (445 against 391 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (150K versus 132K)
- 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 185 and 119 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|80.7%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|95.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|20 ms
|20 ms
|Contrast
|1119:1
|1291:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Orange
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
119
Galaxy A04s +55%
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
520
Galaxy A04s +113%
1110
|CPU
|36404
|43206
|GPU
|25205
|25138
|Memory
|34626
|38540
|UX
|35901
|42933
|Total score
|132415
|150915
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4924
|5734
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|22.3 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:35 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M13. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6