Samsung Galaxy M14 vs Galaxy M13 VS Samsung Galaxy M14 Samsung Galaxy M13 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M14 (with Exynos 1330) that was released on March 8, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy M13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (420K versus 133K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.5% 82.7% Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 20 ms Contrast - 1119:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy M13 448 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Blue, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M14 81.5% Galaxy M13 +1% 82.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M14 and Samsung Galaxy M13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1330 Samsung Exynos 850 Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock - 820 MHz FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M14 +316% 757 Galaxy M13 182 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M14 +140% 2514 Galaxy M13 1048 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M14 +215% 420023 Galaxy M13 133440 CPU - 36404 GPU - 25205 Memory - 34626 UX - 35901 Total score 420023 133440 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy M13 510 Max surface temperature - 42.1 °C Stability - 97% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 510 PCMark 3.0 score - 4927 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 17.3 GB 22.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy M13 81.4 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 May 2022 Release date March 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M14 is definitely a better buy.