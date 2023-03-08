Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M14 vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M14 vs A14 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M14 (with Exynos 1330) that was released on March 8, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (420K versus 320K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1330
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 757 and 533 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M14
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.5% 80.4%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M14
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
524 nits

Design and build

Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M14 +1%
81.5%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M14 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1330 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M14 +42%
757
Galaxy A14 5G
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M14 +44%
2514
Galaxy A14 5G
1744
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M14 +31%
420023
Galaxy A14 5G
320561
CPU - 76270
GPU - 80853
Memory - 72187
UX - 89679
Total score 420023 320561
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1197
PCMark 3.0 score - 7910
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 17.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:01 hr
Watching video - 13:23 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M14
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
35:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 January 2023
Release date March 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M14. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

