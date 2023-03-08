Samsung Galaxy M14 vs A14 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M14 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M14 (with Exynos 1330) that was released on March 8, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (420K versus 320K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (420K versus 320K) More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1330

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1330 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 757 and 533 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M14 Price Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.5% 80.4% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A14 5G 524 nits

Design and build Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M14 +1% 81.5% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 17.3 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:01 hr Watching video - 13:23 hr Gaming - 06:12 hr Standby - 109 hr General battery life Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 January 2023 Release date March 2023 January 2023 SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M14. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.