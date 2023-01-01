Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M14: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M14


  • Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408
  • SoC: Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 206 grams (7.27 oz)

Review

Display
72
Performance
43
Battery
89
Camera
58
Connectivity
76
NanoReview score
65

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M14
72

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.5%
45

Design and build

Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.5%
43

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1330
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G68 MP2

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2514
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
420023
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0
OS size 17.3 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M14
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3)
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M14 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (3 votes)

