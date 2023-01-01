Samsung Galaxy M14 Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408

6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408 SoC: Samsung Exynos 1330

Samsung Exynos 1330 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 206 grams (7.27 oz)

72 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.5%

45 Design and build Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.5%

43 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1330 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali G68 MP2 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 757 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2514 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 420023 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 OS size 17.3 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M14 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3) 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

Box -

Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M14 may differ by country or region