Samsung Galaxy M14
- Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408
- SoC: Samsung Exynos 1330
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 206 grams (7.27 oz)
Review
Display
72
Performance
43
Battery
89
Camera
58
Connectivity
76
NanoReview score
65
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.5%
Design and build
|Height
|166.8 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1330
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G68 MP2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2514
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
420023
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|17.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3)
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M14 may differ by country or region