Samsung Galaxy M14 vs Galaxy A14 VS Samsung Galaxy M14 Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M14 (with Exynos 1330) that was released on March 8, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (420K versus 228K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1330

2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 757 and 353 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.5% 80.2%

Design and build Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M14 +2% 81.5% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M14 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1330 MediaTek Helio G80 Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M14 +114% 757 Galaxy A14 353 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M14 +92% 2514 Galaxy A14 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M14 +84% 420023 Galaxy A14 228504 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 17.3 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M14 is definitely a better buy.