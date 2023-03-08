Samsung Galaxy M14 vs A23 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M14 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M14 (with Exynos 1330) that was released on March 8, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 757 and 682 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.5% 82.5% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% Response time - 22 ms Contrast - 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A23 5G 511 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M14 81.5% Galaxy A23 5G +1% 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 17.3 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 25 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:53 hr Watching video - 14:37 hr Gaming - 05:40 hr Standby - 134 hr General battery life Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A23 5G 38:04 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A23 5G 85.9 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 SAR (head) - 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M14. But if the display, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.