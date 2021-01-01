Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (100 vs 81 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (1013 against 786 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 511K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1611 and 933 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 496 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 91.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +29%
1013 nits
iPhone 12 Pro
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
511344
iPhone 12 Pro +16%
592964

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 34.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +17%
14:20 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +22%
17:21 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +31%
23:55 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
88.8 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +3%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2020
Release date August 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
45 (67.2%)
22 (32.8%)
Total votes: 67

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2. Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4. 8 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
5. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
6. iPhone XR vs iPhone 12 Pro
7. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro
8. iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro
9. iPhone X vs iPhone 12 Pro
10. Pixel 5 vs iPhone 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish