Samsung Galaxy S20 vs A54 5G

69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 403 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 512K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (37:29 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (978 against 811 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1380

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 and A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 242 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20
811 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +21%
978 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +8%
89.5%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +20%
921
Galaxy A54 5G
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +1%
2731
Galaxy A54 5G
2692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +14%
582138
Galaxy A54 5G
512804
CPU 151215 155921
GPU 230621 148262
Memory 81673 85150
UX 121126 126072
Total score 582138 512804
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 +50%
4221
Galaxy A54 5G
2821
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 51% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 4221 2821
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20
10904
Galaxy A54 5G +17%
12748
Web score 8809 10099
Video editing 6094 7233
Photo editing 30234 25829
Data manipulation 8554 11048
Writing score 11806 16730
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 20.1 GB 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 12:44 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 83 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +53%
37:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB
Galaxy A54 5G +3%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2023
Release date March 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance, gaming, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20.

