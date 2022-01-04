Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 20 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 192 Hz Response time - 41.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 9 Pro 868 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% 9 Pro +6% 90.3%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 140° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.