Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs A54 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 516K)

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 516K) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1100 and 774 points

42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1100 and 774 points Weighs 28 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 420 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 81.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% - PWM 247 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 FE 5G 787 nits Galaxy A54 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Plastic - Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +10% 89.6% Galaxy A54 5G 81.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 17.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:15 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 07:42 hr - Watching video 13:05 hr - Gaming 05:29 hr - Standby 91 hr - General battery life Galaxy S21 FE 5G 26:34 hr Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G 119 Galaxy A54 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G 107 Galaxy A54 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G 117 Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2023 Release date January 2022 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.