Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 464K)
- Delivers 115% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 820 nits)
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 10% higher pixel density (551 vs 500 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 71 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3080 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|88.08%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +67%
1177
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +70%
3527
2069
|CPU
|231679
|111337
|GPU
|412278
|183074
|Memory
|161800
|74542
|UX
|164423
|94626
|Total score
|977979
|464207
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|18 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3149
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8826
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (5th and 194th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
