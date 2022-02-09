Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 859 nits)

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 694K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

19% higher pixel density (500 vs 421 PPI)

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1177 and 1036 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Weighs 59 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 421 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +106% 1767 nits Galaxy S21 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Gray, Pink, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +3% 90% Galaxy S21 87.2%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (55% in 50 min) Full charging time - 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 10:57 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 15:10 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 27:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 123 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 93 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 87 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 January 2021 Release date March 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.