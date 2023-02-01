Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S22 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs S22 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси С23 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (40:01 vs 33:09 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1056K versus 951K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1553 and 1188 points
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 393 PPI)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Plus
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 98.2%
PWM 240 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Plus
1210 nits
Galaxy S22 Ultra +6%
1278 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 228 g (8.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Samsung Exynos 2200
Max clock 3360 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 719 MHz 1300 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Plus +11%
1056754
Galaxy S22 Ultra
951145
CPU 243609 223163
GPU 414576 391575
Memory 225809 175188
UX 164774 154579
Total score 1056754 951145
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.2 °C 39.7 °C
Stability 65% 64%
Graphics test 72 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 12082 6872
PCMark 3.0
Web score 13006 10770
Video editing 7796 7102
Photo editing 33986 28477
Data manipulation 11688 10409
Writing score 19974 15835
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 42.5 GB 26.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:29 hr 11:20 hr
Watching video 17:37 hr 14:43 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 05:53 hr
Standby 127 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Plus +21%
40:01 hr
Galaxy S22 Ultra
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Plus +2%
91.8 dB
Galaxy S22 Ultra
90.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 February 2022
Release date February 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a better performance, battery life, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
17 (70.8%)
7 (29.2%)
Total votes: 24

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Galaxy S23 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S20 Plus
4. Galaxy S23 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro
5. Galaxy S22 Ultra or Pixel 7 Pro
6. Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
7. Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max
8. Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Note 10 Plus
9. Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy A53 5G
10. Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Z Flip 4
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish