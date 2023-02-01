Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs S22 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% 98.2% PWM 240 Hz 120 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus 1210 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +6% 1278 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 228 g (8.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% Galaxy S22 Ultra +1% 90.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 42.5 GB 26.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:29 hr 11:20 hr Watching video 17:37 hr 14:43 hr Gaming 06:13 hr 05:53 hr Standby 127 hr 109 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus +21% 40:01 hr Galaxy S22 Ultra 33:09 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Plus 129 Galaxy S22 Ultra +4% 134 Video quality Galaxy S23 Plus +20% 137 Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Plus +2% 133 Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Plus +2% 91.8 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra 90.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date February 2023 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a better performance, battery life, and design.