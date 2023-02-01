Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro

91 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
VS
82 out of 100
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1519K versus 1093K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 27W)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1986 and 1500 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Pixel 8 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 213 g (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Google Tensor G3
Max clock 3360 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 719 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +32%
1986
Pixel 8 Pro
1500
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +34%
5255
Pixel 8 Pro
3935
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy S23 Ultra +39%
1519070
Pixel 8 Pro
1093479
CPU 377732 295546
GPU 604184 383022
Memory 272107 184747
UX 262144 225100
Total score 1519070 1093479
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 72 FPS -
Graphics score 12154 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 15596 -
Video editing 7791 -
Photo editing 33958 -
Data manipulation 12948 -
Writing score 19802 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 14
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4950 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:59 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:50 hr -
Watching video 19:27 hr -
Gaming 06:21 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 October 2023
Release date February 2023 October 2023
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
