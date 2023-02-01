Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 750K)

72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 750K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1529 and 1058 points

45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1529 and 1058 points Weighs 30 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Comes with 455 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3900 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 422 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness - 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 7 981 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 +4% 88.1% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 16:16 hr Gaming - 05:26 hr Standby - 73 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution - 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 25 mm - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 October 2022 Release date February 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.