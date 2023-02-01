Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the Galaxy S23 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 750K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1529 and 1058 points
- Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Comes with 455 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3900 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.5%
|PWM
|-
|360 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|3360 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G710 MP7
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +45%
1529
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +42%
4709
3307
|CPU
|-
|203616
|GPU
|-
|295372
|Memory
|-
|108654
|UX
|-
|142235
|Total score
|1294332
|750937
|Stability
|-
|69%
|Graphics test
|-
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6527
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10530
AnTuTu Phone Scores (8th and 128th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|-
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.94"
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
145
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1