Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Huawei P30 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Huawei P30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.47 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 570 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 88.89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 99% PWM 240 Hz 231 Hz Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +97% 1187 nits P30 Pro 604 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% P30 Pro +1% 88.89%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 12 OS size 29.7 GB 13.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 25 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:06 hr 10:38 hr Watching video 15:00 hr 16:28 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 05:23 hr Standby 111 hr 99 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 +6% 34:17 hr P30 Pro 32:22 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 29 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 +8% 129 P30 Pro 119 Video quality Galaxy S23 +41% 137 P30 Pro 97 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 +19% 133 P30 Pro 112

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 +5% 91.5 dB P30 Pro 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2019 Release date February 2023 May 2019 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.154 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.63 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy S23: - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.