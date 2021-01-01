Huawei P30 Pro Display 71 Performance 72 Battery 85 Camera 82 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 875 USD

71 Display Type OLED Size 6.47 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99% PWM 231 Hz Response time 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 593 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

81 Design and build Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.89%

72 Performance All specs and test Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3222 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9645 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 665 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2298 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 292789 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 387890 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 8 - 98th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10 OS size 13.4 GB

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:21 hr Watching videos (Player) 20:16 hr Talk (3G) 27:39 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 42nd place

82 Camera Specs and camera test of the P30 Pro Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 29 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 119 Video quality 97 Generic camera score 112

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300 5G support No

75 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 86.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 875 USD SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P30 Pro may differ by country or region