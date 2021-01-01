Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P30 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro
Display
71
Performance
72
Battery
85
Camera
82
NanoReview score
76
Category Flagship
Announced March 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P30 Pro
71

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99%
PWM 231 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
81

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.89%
72

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3222
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9645
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
292789
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
387890
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 13.4 GB
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
27:39 hr
82

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
119
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
112
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
5G support No
75

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P30 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (101 votes)

