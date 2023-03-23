Home > Smartphone comparison > P60 Pro vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P60 Pro vs P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 479K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (444 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P60 Pro
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 444 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 570 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P60 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
604 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P60 Pro +1%
89.8%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max clock 3190 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 875 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P60 Pro +96%
1314
P30 Pro
669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P60 Pro +82%
4167
P30 Pro
2292
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P60 Pro +119%
1048433
P30 Pro
479197
CPU - 142989
GPU - 148351
Memory - 83790
UX - 108898
Total score 1048433 479197
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P60 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
2490
Max surface temperature - 40 °C
Stability - 48%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2490
PCMark 3.0
P60 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
8484
Web score - 6482
Video editing - 5713
Photo editing - 14227
Data manipulation - 7736
Writing score - 10821
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 13.1 EMUI 12
OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4815 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 88 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:38 hr
Watching video - 16:28 hr
Gaming - 05:23 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
P60 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
32:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P60 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
P60 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
97
Generic camera score
P60 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
P60 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 March 2019
Release date March 2023 May 2019
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

