Huawei P60 Pro vs P30 Pro VS Huawei P60 Pro Huawei P30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 479K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 479K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10 Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4200 mAh

Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4200 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 12% higher pixel density (444 vs 398 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (444 vs 398 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 444 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 550 nits 570 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99% PWM - 231 Hz Response time - 3.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) P60 Pro n/a P30 Pro 604 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio P60 Pro +1% 89.8% P30 Pro 88.89%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 13.1 EMUI 12 OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4815 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 88 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:38 hr Watching video - 16:28 hr Gaming - 05:23 hr Standby - 99 hr General battery life P60 Pro n/a P30 Pro 32:22 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length - 29 mm Sensor type - BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality P60 Pro n/a P30 Pro 119 Video quality P60 Pro n/a P30 Pro 97 Generic camera score P60 Pro n/a P30 Pro 112

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness P60 Pro n/a P30 Pro 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 March 2019 Release date March 2023 May 2019 SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.