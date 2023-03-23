Huawei P60 Pro vs P30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 479K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
- Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4200 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- 12% higher pixel density (444 vs 398 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|570 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|88.89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|-
|231 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|875 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~691 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|142989
|GPU
|-
|148351
|Memory
|-
|83790
|UX
|-
|108898
|Total score
|1048433
|479197
|Max surface temperature
|-
|40 °C
|Stability
|-
|48%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2490
|Web score
|-
|6482
|Video editing
|-
|5713
|Photo editing
|-
|14227
|Data manipulation
|-
|7736
|Writing score
|-
|10821
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 13.1
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|-
|13.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4815 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|88 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:05 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:38 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:28 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:23 hr
|Standby
|-
|99 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|29 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2023
|May 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.
