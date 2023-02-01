Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

86 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23
VS
78 out of 100
OnePlus 10 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1186 against 776 nits)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (34:17 vs 30:10 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 952K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 25W)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 24% higher pixel density (525 vs 425 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 10 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 98.3%
PWM 240 Hz 342 Hz
Response time 1 ms 11 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +53%
1186 nits
10 Pro
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23
88.1%
10 Pro +2%
90%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3360 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 719 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +57%
1515
10 Pro
966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +38%
4698
10 Pro
3416
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +19%
1138092
10 Pro
952873
CPU 265909 222135
GPU 546848 422552
Memory 172080 138490
UX 157786 173540
Total score 1138092 952873
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +27%
12104
10 Pro
9559
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C 46.5 °C
Stability 61% 64%
Graphics test 72 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 12104 9559
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23 +30%
15331
10 Pro
11791
Web score 13346 9277
Video editing 7801 5888
Photo editing 34077 25410
Data manipulation 11890 9161
Writing score 19765 17062
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 29.7 GB 32 GB

Battery

Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:06 hr 10:04 hr
Watching video 15:00 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 111 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 +14%
34:17 hr
10 Pro
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S23
129
10 Pro +2%
132
Video quality
Galaxy S23 +25%
137
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 +5%
133
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 +4%
91.5 dB
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 January 2022
Release date February 2023 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 65 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (57.9%)
8 (42.1%)
Total votes: 19

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or OnePlus 10 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or OnePlus 10 Pro
3. Google Pixel 7 Pro or OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Oppo Find X5 or OnePlus 10 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S23
6. Apple iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S23
7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy S23
8. Xiaomi 13 or Samsung Galaxy S23
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S23
10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Samsung Galaxy S23
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский