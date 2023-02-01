Samsung Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 11 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 38 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh 24% higher pixel density (525 vs 422 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 422 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% OnePlus 11 +2% 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 100 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time - 0:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date February 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S23.