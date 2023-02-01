Samsung Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the Galaxy S23 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 38 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh
- 24% higher pixel density (525 vs 422 PPI)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
99
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP54
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3360 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 740
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +2%
1529
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4709
OnePlus 11 +9%
5132
|CPU
|-
|295159
|GPU
|-
|574508
|Memory
|-
|268112
|UX
|-
|203301
|Total score
|1294332
|1341245
AnTuTu Android Rating (8th and 3rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.94"
- Phase autofocus
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2