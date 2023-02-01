Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 11

Самсунг Галакси С23
VS
Ванплас 11
Samsung Galaxy S23
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh
  • 24% higher pixel density (525 vs 422 PPI)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 422 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23
88.1%
OnePlus 11 +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3360 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +2%
1529
OnePlus 11
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23
4709
OnePlus 11 +9%
5132
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23
1294332
OnePlus 11 +4%
1341245
CPU - 295159
GPU - 574508
Memory - 268112
UX - 203301
Total score 1294332 1341245
3DMark Wild Life Performance
AnTuTu Android Rating (8th and 3rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 100 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time - 0:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.94"
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 January 2023
Release date February 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy S23
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Galaxy S23
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Galaxy S23
4. Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy S23
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and OnePlus 11
6. Google Pixel 7 and OnePlus 11
7. Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11
8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and OnePlus 11
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish