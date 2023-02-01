Samsung Galaxy S23 vs A73 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1286K versus 520K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1286K versus 520K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 1193 nits Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 +1% 88.1% Galaxy A73 5G 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 60 GB 36.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:50 hr - Watching video 13:55 hr - Gaming 04:03 hr - Standby 104 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 33:06 hr Galaxy A73 5G n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2022 Release date February 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.