Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S22 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1097K versus 937K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1097K versus 937K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 Weighs 60 grams less

Weighs 60 grams less 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1516 and 1179 points

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1516 and 1179 points Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh 18% higher pixel density (500 vs 425 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 98.2% PWM 240 Hz 120 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 1187 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +6% 1257 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 228 g (8.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% Galaxy S22 Ultra +2% 90.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 29.7 GB 26.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:06 hr 11:20 hr Watching video 15:00 hr 14:43 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 05:53 hr Standby 111 hr 109 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 +3% 34:17 hr Galaxy S22 Ultra 33:09 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 129 Galaxy S22 Ultra +4% 134 Video quality Galaxy S23 +20% 137 Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 +2% 133 Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 +1% 91.5 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra 90.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date February 2023 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy S23: - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.