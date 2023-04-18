Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max – which one to choose?

90 out of 100
85 out of 100
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 30W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Ultra
1197 nits
iPhone 15 Pro Max
n/a
Design and build

Height 163.18 mm (6.42 inches) 159.86 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.64 mm (2.94 inches) 76.73 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 221 g (7.8 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Ultra
89.5%
iPhone 15 Pro Max +4%
93%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A17 Pro
Max clock 3200 MHz 3700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) -
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 274578 -
GPU 581047 -
Memory 250921 -
UX 196580 -
Total score 1290273 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 52 °C -
Stability 85% -
Graphics test 71 FPS -
Graphics score 11951 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 17
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4852 mAh
Max charge power 90 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:40 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:19 hr -
Watching video 15:02 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 108 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2023
Release date April 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 90 W Not included
Further details
Notes on 13 Ultra:
    - The rear cover is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (80%)
2 (20%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

