Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 13T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on September 26, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1538K versus 872K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 17% higher pixel density (522 vs 446 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1990 and 1243 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13T and 13 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13T
vs
13 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
13 Pro
1261 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 229 g (8.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13T
87.5%
13 Pro +2%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3100 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP6 Adreno 740
GPU shading units - 2560
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13T
1243
13 Pro +60%
1990
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13T
3599
13 Pro +48%
5326
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Xiaomi 13T
872840
13 Pro +76%
1538475
CPU 244227 380418
GPU 224742 600588
Memory 185226 277637
UX 210685 277637
Total score 872840 1538475
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
13 Pro
12426
Max surface temperature - 36 °C
Stability - 86%
Graphics test - 74 FPS
Graphics score - 12426
AnTuTu 10 Ranking (150th and 12th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4820 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 17:34 hr
Gaming - 04:38 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
13 Pro
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS PureCel
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
13 Pro
136
Video quality
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
13 Pro
129
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
13 Pro
136

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
13 Pro
88.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2023 December 2022
Release date September 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 120 W
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

