Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 631K)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (925 against 820 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
98
11T Pro
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
97
11T Pro
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
78
11T Pro
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
66
11T Pro
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
89
11T Pro
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
82
11T Pro
81

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +13%
925 nits
11T Pro
820 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +7%
91.4%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1063
11T Pro +7%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3463
11T Pro +9%
3765
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 +15%
724245
11T Pro
631715
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
11T Pro +11%
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
11T Pro +5%
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +26%
28:00 hr
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
11T Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
11T Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
11T Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2021
Release date January 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 1075 USD ~ 591 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Apple iPhone 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
6. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Apple iPhone 13
9. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish