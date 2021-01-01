Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
- 23% higher pixel density (515 vs 419 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (985K versus 724K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 921 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 16 grams less
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1075 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|89.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|179142
|-
|GPU
|285634
|-
|Memory
|115349
|-
|UX
|14741
|-
|Total score
|724639
|985042
|Stability
|93%
|-
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5373
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12867
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (37th and 2nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|MIUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|-
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2020
|December 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12. It has a better performance, battery life, design, and sound.
