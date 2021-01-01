Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Ксиаоми 12
Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • 23% higher pixel density (515 vs 419 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (985K versus 724K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 921 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1075 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Xiaomi 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11
921 nits
Xiaomi 12 +19%
1096 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +2%
91.4%
Xiaomi 12
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1075
Xiaomi 12 +15%
1234
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3483
Xiaomi 12 +10%
3835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11
724639
Xiaomi 12 +36%
985042
CPU 179142 -
GPU 285634 -
Memory 115349 -
UX 14741 -
Total score 724639 985042
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11
5373
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Stability 93% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Graphics score 5373 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12867 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (37th and 2nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
Xiaomi 12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 -
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Xiaomi 12
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 December 2021
Release date January 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12. It has a better performance, battery life, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Apple iPhone 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
6. Xiaomi 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Xiaomi 12 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
8. Xiaomi 12 and OnePlus 9
9. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish