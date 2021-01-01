Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 11: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 11

Display
99
Performance
100
Battery
96
Camera
71
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 575 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11
99

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1482 nits
86

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.4%
100

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
702805
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
96

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 55 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 11
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.3
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (48 votes)

