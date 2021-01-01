Xiaomi Mi 11 Display 99 Performance 100 Battery 96 Camera 71 NanoReview score 88 Category Flagship Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 575 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 515 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1482 nits

86 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.4%

100 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1119 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3769 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 702805 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 3rd place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

96 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 55 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 11 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 128° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.3 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 575 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 11 may differ by country or region