Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Mi 11

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 297K)
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (939 against 510 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4250 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11 Lite
59
Mi 11
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 91.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite
510 nits
Mi 11 +84%
939 nits

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%
Mi 11 +7%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 810 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
580
Mi 11 +87%
1085
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
1785
Mi 11 +97%
3522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite
297965
Mi 11 +125%
669234

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Mi 11
28:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Focal length 25 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date April 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 688 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

