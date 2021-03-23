Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.