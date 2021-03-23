Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Mi 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 297K)
- Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (939 against 510 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4250 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
87
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|91.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
Mi 11 +87%
1085
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1785
Mi 11 +97%
3522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
297965
Mi 11 +125%
669234
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.5
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|55 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:57 hr
Talk (3G)
28:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.3
|Focal length
|25 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 281 USD
|~ 688 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.
