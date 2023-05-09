Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.