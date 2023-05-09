Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 vs Xiaomi 12X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F5 vs Xiaomi 12X

79 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5
VS
72 out of 100
Xiaomi 12X
Xiaomi Poco F5
Xiaomi 12X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (948K versus 691K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1222 and 947 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.05 mm narrower

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Xiaomi 12X crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
Xiaomi 12X

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - 523 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5 +4%
964 nits
Xiaomi 12X
927 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5
88.9%
Xiaomi 12X
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Xiaomi 12X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max clock 2910 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Adreno 650
GPU clock 580 MHz 670 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 +29%
1222
Xiaomi 12X
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +24%
3964
Xiaomi 12X
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5 +37%
948281
Xiaomi 12X
691437
CPU 249409 185270
GPU 354940 242268
Memory 176027 108952
UX 165113 148511
Total score 948281 691437
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5 +77%
7531
Xiaomi 12X
4261
Max surface temperature - 37.6 °C
Stability 84% 98%
Graphics test 45 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 7531 4261
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size - 29.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr 13:05 hr
Watching video 16:29 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 102 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Poco F5
34:14 hr
Xiaomi 12X +4%
35:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco F5
n/a
Xiaomi 12X
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 December 2021
Release date May 2023 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (21.7%)
18 (78.3%)
Total votes: 23

Related comparisons

1. Poco F5 vs Poco X5 Pro
2. Poco F5 vs Poco F3
3. Poco F5 vs Poco F4 GT
4. Poco F5 vs Redmi Note 12 Turbo
5. Poco F5 vs Poco F5 Pro
6. Xiaomi 12X vs Xiaomi 12
7. Xiaomi 12X vs Xiaomi 11T
8. Xiaomi 12X vs Galaxy S22
9. Xiaomi 12X vs iPhone 11
10. Xiaomi 12X vs 11T Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский