Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs M4 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (555K versus 358K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (537 against 454 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 745 and 605 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.8%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|-
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|995:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
|~208 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +23%
745
605
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +44%
2589
1792
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +55%
555535
358902
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 24 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.45
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|-
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|November 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 255 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
