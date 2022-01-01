Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Redmi 10C

Ксиаоми Редми 9Т
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10С
Xiaomi Redmi 9T
Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Weighs 28.4 grams less
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 310 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.6:9
PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 880 Hz -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 1868:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T
440 nits
Redmi 10C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 169.6 gramm (5.98 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T +2%
83.4%
Redmi 10C
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T
310
Redmi 10C +22%
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T
1410
Redmi 10C +15%
1618
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9T
195710
Redmi 10C
n/a
CPU 68237 -
GPU 32729 -
Memory 39758 -
UX 53188 -
Total score 195710 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 370 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6250 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9T
19:29 hr
Redmi 10C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9T
18:19 hr
Redmi 10C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9T
49:03 hr
Redmi 10C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes -
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Redmi 10C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 March 2022
Release date January 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9T. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 9T or Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Redmi 9T or Poco X3 NFC
3. Redmi 9T or Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Redmi 9T or Redmi 9
5. Redmi 9T or Galaxy A12
6. Redmi 10C or Redmi 9C
7. Redmi 10C or Redmi Note 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish