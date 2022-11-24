Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Comes with 665 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4355 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 340K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (964 against 725 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|98.5%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +85%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1771
Pixel 7 +84%
3261
|CPU
|94241
|203616
|GPU
|96535
|295372
|Memory
|53258
|108654
|UX
|97057
|142235
|Total score
|340276
|748242
|Max surface temperature
|42 °C
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|1116
|6523
|Web score
|6913
|7506
|Video editing
|6248
|6176
|Photo editing
|15261
|17801
|Data manipulation
|7370
|10086
|Writing score
|9432
|15649
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|10:11 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|14:00 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|74 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 7 +31%
145
Video quality
Pixel 7 +51%
143
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +32%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4