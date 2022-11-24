Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 7

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 665 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4355 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 340K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (964 against 725 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 98.5%
PWM 490 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
725 nits
Pixel 7 +33%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +1%
85.6%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2300 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
564
Pixel 7 +85%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1771
Pixel 7 +84%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 Pro
340276
Pixel 7 +120%
748242
CPU 94241 203616
GPU 96535 295372
Memory 53258 108654
UX 97057 142235
Total score 340276 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1116
Pixel 7 +484%
6523
Max surface temperature 42 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 6 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 1116 6523
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 10 Pro
8525
Pixel 7 +24%
10551
Web score 6913 7506
Video editing 6248 6176
Photo editing 15261 17801
Data manipulation 7370 10086
Writing score 9432 15649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:00 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 74 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 Pro
27:54 hr
Pixel 7 +4%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi Note 10 Pro
111
Pixel 7 +31%
145
Video quality
Generic camera score
Redmi Note 10 Pro
106
Pixel 7 +32%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +1%
89.3 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date March 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Note 11 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Note 11S
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
6. Google Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Google Pixel 7 vs Motorola Edge (2022)
8. Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a
9. Google Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
10. Google Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
David Wright 24 November 2022 20:58
I paid £149 for my redmi 10pro, Google Pixel 7 is priced from £599 for a smartphone without even an SD card slot. No contest.
0 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish