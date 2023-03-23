Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Samsung Galaxy A14

61 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (281K versus 149K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy A14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 484 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12
751 nits
Galaxy A14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 +6%
85.3%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +26%
441
Galaxy A14
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +39%
1807
Galaxy A14
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 +89%
281899
Galaxy A14
149395
CPU 92945 40093
GPU 41184 24567
Memory 64187 38370
UX 82704 45318
Total score 281899 149395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12
641
Galaxy A14 +12%
715
Max surface temperature 40.9 °C -
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 641 715
Web score 8471 5257
Video editing 4773 4015
Photo editing 14955 9663
Data manipulation 6734 5168
Writing score 10346 8081
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 21 GB 23 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:58 hr -
Watching video 22:36 hr -
Gaming 06:14 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 12
35:48 hr
Galaxy A14
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
