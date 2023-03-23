Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Samsung Galaxy A24 4G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 135 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 268K)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 268K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 11-years and 3-months newer

The phone is 11-years and 3-months newer 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 437 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 4G 738 nits Galaxy A24 4G n/a

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G +4% 85.3% Galaxy A24 4G 82.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size - 26.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:44 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:50 hr - Watching video 24:17 hr - Gaming 06:12 hr - Standby 122 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 12 4G 38:48 hr Galaxy A24 4G n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 April 2034 Release date March 2023 April 2023 SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G.