Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 4G vs Galaxy A24 4G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
VS
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 135 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 268K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 11-years and 3-months newer
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 437 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 4G
vs
Galaxy A24 4G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 4G
268173
Galaxy A24 4G +39%
373094
CPU 81894 -
GPU 39122 -
Memory 77991 -
UX 71216 -
Total score 268173 373094
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 26.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:50 hr -
Watching video 24:17 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2034
Release date March 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
6. Motorola Moto G53 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
9. Realme 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский