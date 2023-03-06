Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12S vs 90 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Honor 90 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12S
vs
90 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12S
84.5%
90 Lite +6%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12S
594
90 Lite +2%
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12S +2%
1776
90 Lite
1737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12S
359526
90 Lite +5%
376685
CPU 99308 -
GPU 84660 -
Memory 73579 -
UX 105407 -
Total score 359526 376685
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 35 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2023
Release date April 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S. But if the performance and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Honor 90 Lite.

