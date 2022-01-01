Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Display
96
Performance
92
Battery
73
Camera
77
NanoReview score
84
Specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
96
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|502 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
86
Design and build
|Height
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
92
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1078281
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 16
73
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
77
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro may differ by country or region