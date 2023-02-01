Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Huawei P30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 479K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.47 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 570 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99% PWM 240 Hz 231 Hz Response time 2 ms 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +110% 1269 nits P30 Pro 604 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +1% 89.5% P30 Pro 88.89%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 12 OS size 39.9 GB 13.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 45 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 10:38 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 16:28 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:23 hr Standby 123 hr 99 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +29% 41:50 hr P30 Pro 32:22 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 29 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +17% 139 P30 Pro 119 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +41% 137 P30 Pro 97 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +25% 140 P30 Pro 112

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +5% 91.8 dB P30 Pro 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2019 Release date February 2023 May 2019 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.154 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.63 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.