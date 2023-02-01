Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 479K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 110% higher peak brightness (1269 against 604 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:22 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • 26% higher pixel density (500 vs 398 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 570 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99%
PWM 240 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +110%
1269 nits
P30 Pro
604 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Ultra +1%
89.5%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max clock 3360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 719 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +129%
1531
P30 Pro
669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +114%
4913
P30 Pro
2292
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +158%
1234989
P30 Pro
479197
CPU 264352 142989
GPU 546230 148351
Memory 257248 83790
UX 175857 108898
Total score 1234989 479197
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +393%
12270
P30 Pro
2490
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 40 °C
Stability 64% 48%
Graphics test 73 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 12270 2490
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23 Ultra +83%
15523
P30 Pro
8484
Web score 14631 6482
Video editing 7784 5713
Photo editing 33473 14227
Data manipulation 12060 7736
Writing score 19883 10821
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 12
OS size 39.9 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 45 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 10:38 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 16:28 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:23 hr
Standby 123 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +29%
41:50 hr
P30 Pro
32:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +17%
139
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Ultra +25%
140
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +5%
91.8 dB
P30 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 March 2019
Release date February 2023 May 2019
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S21 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23
6. Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone 13
7. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
8. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
9. Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro
10. Huawei P30 Pro and Honor Magic 4 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish