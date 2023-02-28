Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G23 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 Motorola Moto G23 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G23, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 148K)

68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 148K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Weighs 16.75 grams less

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 83.9% Display tests RGB color space - 93.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 35 ms Contrast - 1111:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 n/a Moto G23 506 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 184.25 g (6.5 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 80.2% Moto G23 +5% 83.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G23 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 353 Moto G23 +5% 369 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 1301 Moto G23 +6% 1376 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 148983 Moto G23 +68% 250698 CPU 40093 68083 GPU 24567 56430 Memory 38370 48906 UX 45318 76476 Total score 148983 250698 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 23 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 30 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A14 n/a Moto G23 77.9 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date March 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G23.