Samsung Galaxy A05
- Screen: 6.7" PLS TFT - 720 x 1600
- SoC: Mediatek Helio G85
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)
Review
Display
43
Camera
49
Performance
38
Gaming
18
Battery
75*
Connectivity
69
NanoReview Score
51*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|262 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
Design and build
|Height
|168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU shading units
|48
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~96 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
1376
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
266453
|CPU
|87895
|GPU
|48830
|Memory
|64492
|UX
|67800
|Total score
|266453
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1 Core
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
|3G network
|UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A05 may differ by country or region