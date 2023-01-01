Samsung Galaxy A05 Screen: 6.7" PLS TFT - 720 x 1600

6.7" PLS TFT - 720 x 1600 SoC: Mediatek Helio G85

Mediatek Helio G85 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)

2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

Review Display 43 Camera 49 Performance 38 Gaming 18 Battery 75 * Connectivity 69 NanoReview Score 51 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A05

Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 262 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%

Design and build Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) Width 78.2 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%

Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A05 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU shading units 48 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~96 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 416 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 1376 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 266453 CPU 87895 GPU 48830 Memory 64492 UX 67800 Total score 266453 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Core

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A05 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2023 Release date October 2023 SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Bundled charger Yes, 10 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A05 may differ by country or region