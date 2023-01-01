Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A05: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A05

  • Screen: 6.7" PLS TFT - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Mediatek Helio G85
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

Review

Display
43
Camera
49
Performance
38
Gaming
18
Battery
75*
Connectivity
69
NanoReview Score
51*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A05

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 262 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%

Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A05 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU shading units 48
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~96 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
1376
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
266453
CPU 87895
GPU 48830
Memory 64492
UX 67800
Total score 266453
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Core

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A05
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2023
Release date October 2023
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A05 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

