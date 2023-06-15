Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy A05
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A05, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 262 PPI)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
43
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
49
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
36
38
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
19
18
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
69
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.79 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|262 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|82.1%
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
|Contrast
|898:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|76.28 mm (3 inches)
|78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.17 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU shading units
|48
|48
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~96 GFLOPS
|~96 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +4%
434
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
1222
Galaxy A05 +13%
1376
|CPU
|90479
|87895
|GPU
|41484
|48830
|Memory
|67690
|64492
|UX
|70892
|67800
|Total score
|270282
|266453
|Web score
|8317
|-
|Video editing
|6856
|-
|Photo editing
|18504
|-
|Data manipulation
|6020
|-
|Writing score
|8833
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1 Core
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (29% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|09:38 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:58 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:57 hr
|-
|Standby
|131 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|October 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.41 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12 is definitely a better buy.
