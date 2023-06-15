Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 vs Galaxy A05 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A05, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 262 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.79 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 262 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 82.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 898:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12
539 nits
Galaxy A05
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 +4%
85.1%
Galaxy A05
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Samsung Galaxy A05 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU shading units 48 48
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~96 GFLOPS ~96 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +4%
434
Galaxy A05
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12
1222
Galaxy A05 +13%
1376
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi 12 +1%
270282
Galaxy A05
266453
CPU 90479 87895
GPU 41484 48830
Memory 67690 64492
UX 70892 67800
Total score 270282 266453
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Redmi 12
8943
Galaxy A05
n/a
Web score 8317 -
Video editing 6856 -
Photo editing 18504 -
Data manipulation 6020 -
Writing score 8833 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 Core
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (29% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:07 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:38 hr -
Watching video 13:58 hr -
Gaming 04:57 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 12
32:52 hr
Galaxy A05
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12
79.4 dB
Galaxy A05
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 September 2023
Release date June 2023 October 2023
SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12 is definitely a better buy.

