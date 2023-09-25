Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A05s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 25, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A05, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05s

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A05s and Galaxy A05 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities