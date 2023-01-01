Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A05s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A05s

Samsung Galaxy A05s
  • Screen: 6.7" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)

Review

Display
55
Camera
53
Performance
39
Gaming
18
Battery
81*
Connectivity
70
NanoReview Score
56*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A05s

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

Design and build

Height 168 mm (6.61 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A05s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU shading units 128
GPU clock 1110 MHz
FLOPS ~284 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
1414
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
308329
CPU 108620
GPU 48020
Memory 87982
UX 64200
Total score 308329
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Core

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A05s
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2023
Release date October 2023
SAR (head) 0.58 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A05s may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

