Samsung Galaxy A05s
- Screen: 6.7" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)
Review
Display
55
Camera
53
Performance
39
Gaming
18
Battery
81*
Connectivity
70
NanoReview Score
56*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A05s
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
Design and build
|Height
|168 mm (6.61 inches)
|Width
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU shading units
|128
|GPU clock
|1110 MHz
|FLOPS
|~284 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
1414
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
308329
|CPU
|108620
|GPU
|48020
|Memory
|87982
|UX
|64200
|Total score
|308329
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1 Core
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
|3G network
|UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.58 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.31 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A05s may differ by country or region