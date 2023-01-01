Samsung Galaxy A05s Screen: 6.7" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2400

6.7" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)

Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

Design and build Height 168 mm (6.61 inches) Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A05s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU shading units 128 GPU clock 1110 MHz FLOPS ~284 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 416 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 1414 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 308329 CPU 108620 GPU 48020 Memory 87982 UX 64200 Total score 308329

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Core

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A05s Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2023 Release date October 2023 SAR (head) 0.58 W/kg SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 10 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A05s may differ by country or region