Kirin 960 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 218K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
A10 Fusion +106%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960 +13%
1593
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
218909
A10 Fusion +15%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP8
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1037 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|FLOPS
|282 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.3
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|28.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2016
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
