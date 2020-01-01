Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 960 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Kirin 960 vs A10 Fusion

Kirin 960
Kirin 960
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 218K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960
380
A10 Fusion +106%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960 +13%
1593
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960
218909
A10 Fusion +15%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 960 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2360 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1037 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 8 6
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.3 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Kirin 960 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish