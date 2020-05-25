Kirin 980 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
- Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 378K
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|6
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|March 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
