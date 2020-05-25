Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 378K
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980 +7%
696
Kirin 820
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980
2486
Kirin 820 +3%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980 +7%
403506
Kirin 820
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 10 6
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2018 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Kirin 980 or ask any questions
Glenn 25 May 2020 22:50
Why did you compare UFS 3.0 with UFS 2.1? You should only compare CPU, so everything else the same, the only difference is CPU
0 Reply
Root 26 May 2020 09:13
Hi. Supported storage type doesn't affect any score in our comparisons. Is just details that can be useful for other people.
+8 Reply
