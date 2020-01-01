HiSilicon Kirin 980 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 31, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2600 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 1920 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.