Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Kirin 980: benchmarks and specs

HiSilicon Kirin 980

HiSilicon Kirin 980

HiSilicon Kirin 980 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 31, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2600 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 1920 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
62
Gaming Performance
62
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
65

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
403506

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Kirin 980AnTuTu v8
1. Huawei Mate X427016
2. Huawei Nova 5 Pro418432
3. Huawei Mate 20 X409074
4. Huawei P30 Pro402230
5. Huawei Honor 20 Pro401646
6. Huawei Mate 20 Pro389922
7. Huawei P30385217
8. Huawei Honor 20379342
9. Huawei Honor View 20379342
10. Huawei Nova 5T370238

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 980 SoC with Mali G76 MP10 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz
Cores 10
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21
5G support No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2018
Class Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish