HiSilicon Kirin 980
HiSilicon Kirin 980 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 31, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2600 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 1920 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
62
Gaming Performance
62
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
65
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
403506
Smartphones
|Phones with Kirin 980
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Huawei Mate X
|427016
|2. Huawei Nova 5 Pro
|418432
|3. Huawei Mate 20 X
|409074
|4. Huawei P30 Pro
|402230
|5. Huawei Honor 20 Pro
|401646
|6. Huawei Mate 20 Pro
|389922
|7. Huawei P30
|385217
|8. Huawei Honor 20
|379342
|9. Huawei Honor View 20
|379342
|10. Huawei Nova 5T
|370238
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|Cores
|10
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
